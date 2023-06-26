IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,235. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.55.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

