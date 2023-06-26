ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Financial Contrast

ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImagineAR and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.58 billion 2.53 $549.50 million $4.39 21.83

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than ImagineAR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ImagineAR and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.33% 16.92% 9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImagineAR and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImagineAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than ImagineAR.

Summary

Amdocs beats ImagineAR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImagineAR

(Get Rating)

ImagineAR Inc. provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services. It serves the retail, sports/live events, advertising/promotions, e-sports, and fundraising industries. The company was formerly known as Imagination Park Technologies Inc. and changed its name to ImagineAR Inc. in April 2020. ImagineAR Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.