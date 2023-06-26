ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 871,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,309,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.