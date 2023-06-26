IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 66237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

