Insider Buying: Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Purchases 5,837,410 Shares of Stock

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) insider Ray Itaoui bought 5,837,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,032,704.90 ($7,556,647.19).
Best & Less Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38.
Best & Less Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Best & Less Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Best & Less Group Company Profile
Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.
