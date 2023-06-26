Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £1,340,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £1,340,000 ($1,714,651.31).

CLS Stock Down 5.6 %

CLI opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.06. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 126.20 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.80).

A number of research firms recently commented on CLI. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

