Insider Buying: KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) Insider Buys 252,621 Shares of Stock

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Gerard acquired 252,621 shares of KGL Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,640.53 ($25,781.18).

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jeffrey Gerard acquired 400,000 shares of KGL Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,246.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

KGL Resources Limited develops and explores for mineral properties. It explores copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company engages in the exploration and development of the Jervois multi-metal project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the Yambah project located in the northeast of Alice Springs; and the Unca Creek project located in the Bonya Metamorphics.

