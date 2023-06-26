Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 12,437 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,864. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Arcus Biosciences from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.