Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 12,437 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,864. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.