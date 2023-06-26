Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells 412 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80.

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

