Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,265,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,886,172. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

