International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.42. 716,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

