Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00014110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $15.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,018,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,548,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

