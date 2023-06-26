Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Partner Cap Sec reissued a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Insider Activity at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Intevac by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.