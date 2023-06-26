Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.88. 334,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.19. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

