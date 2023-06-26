Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Decreased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 326,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,522. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.