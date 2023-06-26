Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 357.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.42. 437,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.