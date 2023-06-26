Investors Purchase High Volume of Western Union Call Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 1,504 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,370. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

