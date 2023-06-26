Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

