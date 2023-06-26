iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,366. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

