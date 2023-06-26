iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2,200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.