iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.19

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.19 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 180664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

