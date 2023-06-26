iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 825,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,397. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

