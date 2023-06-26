iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

