iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.18% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,491 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,009,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LEMB opened at $37.08 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

