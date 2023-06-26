iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after acquiring an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.09. 224,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

