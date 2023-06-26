iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.10

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 255620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.88.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

