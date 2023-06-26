iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 248,489 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

