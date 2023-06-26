iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.86. 248,489 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.68. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.