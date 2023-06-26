iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.91

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 81361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $777.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

