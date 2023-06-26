iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.83. 296,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

