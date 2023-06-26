iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Cut by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

