iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CMR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$50.19. 37,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.10. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$49.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.20.

