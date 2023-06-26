iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 10.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $58,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

