iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

