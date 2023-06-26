Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ISDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

