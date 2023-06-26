IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $38.86

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $39.69. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 6,154,701 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISEE. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.