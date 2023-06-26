Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 298,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

