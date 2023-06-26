Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.84. 1,049,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,286. The company has a market capitalization of $416.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.