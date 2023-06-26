Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $95.67. 968,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

