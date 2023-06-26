Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.76 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

