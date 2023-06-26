Jacobs & Co. CA Has $231,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after acquiring an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.