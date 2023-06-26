Jacobs & Co. CA Invests $2.35 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.26. 987,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,041. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $250.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

