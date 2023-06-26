Jacobs & Co. CA Invests $2.35 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.26. 987,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,041. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $250.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Palo Alto Networks from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.