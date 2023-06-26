Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 12,011 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,768,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.