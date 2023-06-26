Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,656 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.55. 791,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

