Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,113. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $249.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

