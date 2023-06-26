Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,749 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J opened at $114.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.