Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$2.63

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.19 to C$2.63 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cronos Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$902.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 31.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

