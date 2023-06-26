Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.81 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $147,328.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.22 or 1.00082158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00926969 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,798.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

