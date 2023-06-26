Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and $147,881.85 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.32 or 1.00005981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00926969 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,798.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

