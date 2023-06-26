JMP Securities Cuts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $80.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.0 %

WPC stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

